srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $230,508.47 and $2,181.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

