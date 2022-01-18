Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

