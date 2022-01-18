STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

