Stakenet Price Tops $0.0856 on Top Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $29,233.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00312006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008811 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,249,986 coins and its circulating supply is 123,710,949 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

