Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $632,460.06

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $632,460.06 and approximately $623,644.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

