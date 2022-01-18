Starlink (STARL) Market Cap Hits $237.33 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $237.33 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starlink has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.48 or 0.07464077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.38 or 0.99923192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.