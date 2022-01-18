State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 320 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

