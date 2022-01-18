State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASAN opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.