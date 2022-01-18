State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,948 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.38% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

