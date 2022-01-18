State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.