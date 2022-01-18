STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$2.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$1.96 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

