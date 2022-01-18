Sterling Bancorp (STL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

