Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Put Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,805 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 474% compared to the typical volume of 2,930 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 2,771,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,125. ON has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.