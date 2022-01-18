Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.96% of Strategic Education worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 3,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,810. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

