Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

