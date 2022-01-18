Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

SUM opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.