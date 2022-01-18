Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.65

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 5521295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$52.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

