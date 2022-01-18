Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

