Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SUUIF. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

