Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Monday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SUPR opened at GBX 123.55 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.91. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.84) to GBX 145 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.81).

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,349.25 ($27,765.38).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

