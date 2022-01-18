Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,933. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

