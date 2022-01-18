Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 205 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

