Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

