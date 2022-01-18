Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

