Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Welbilt worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,787.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,499 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,918,683,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

