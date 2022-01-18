Swiss National Bank Has $7.02 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of LGI Homes worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2,480.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

