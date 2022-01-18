Swiss National Bank Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of KB Home worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home by 13.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

