Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Arvinas worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

