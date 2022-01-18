Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NuVasive worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.77.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Truist reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

