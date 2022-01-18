Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vale by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 392,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 263,370 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Vale by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,197,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.