Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,814 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.