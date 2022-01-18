Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $157.77. 89,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,392,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.