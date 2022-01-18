Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

