Target Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.30 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.30 for the year. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.29.

NYSE:TGT opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

