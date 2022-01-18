Target Global Acquisition I Corp’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th

Target Global Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Target Global Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TGAAU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

