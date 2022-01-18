Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.74).

LON:TW opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.85.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

