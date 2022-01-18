TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.