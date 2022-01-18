TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lantheus worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 241,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,817 shares of company stock valued at $472,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

