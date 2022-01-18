TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.93. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.