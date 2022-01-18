TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

