TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.