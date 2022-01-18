TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,676,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

