TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

CMA opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.