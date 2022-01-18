TD Securities Cuts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.25

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNN. reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.95. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

