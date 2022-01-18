TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TTDKY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 16,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.