TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of TTDKY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 16,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
