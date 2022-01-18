Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.