Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,734 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

