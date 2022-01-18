Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

