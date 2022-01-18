Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Plains GP worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

