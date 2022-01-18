Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

